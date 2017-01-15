Dudley Ward Tunnel Closures

Due to works being carried out on the cliff face on the Eastern side, Dudley Ward Tunnel will be subject to closures as outlined below:

Wednesday 18th January/Thursday 19th January 2017 6hr closure from 1000hrs to 1600hrs

Thursday 2nd February/Friday 3rd February 2017 6hr closure from 1000hrs to 1600hrs

Monday 6th February/Tuesday 7th February 2017 6hr closure from 1000hrs to 1600hrs

Additionally there may be the need for temporary closures outside the timings mentioned above, that should not exceed 5 minutes duration. These will be implemented using a STOP AND GO boards as and when required.