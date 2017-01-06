Police Appeal for Witnesses

The Royal Gibraltar Police is currently investigating a Robbery that occurred between 1930hrs and 2010hrs on the 2nd January 2017 in the area of Prince Edwards Road, in the vicinity of forty steps.

Police are interested in speaking to two members of the public that passed by the area immediately after the incident and who may have information that might be of value to the investigating officers.

The first person is a female motorcyclist that rode by the area and was spoken to by the victim immediately after the incident. The second individual is the male driver of a grey coloured Volkswagen Golf with black tinted windows that gave the victim a lift up Prince Edwards Road to the area of the London Bar.

Police are appealing for these persons to contact police at the earliest opportunity. The point of contact is the Duty Officer through the Police Control Room at New Mole House on telephone number 20072500.