Convent Receptions

His Excellency the Governor Lt General Edward Davis and Mrs Lorraine Davis will be hosting a series of receptions in December and January with the aim of inviting a wider cross-section of society. Invitations will be sent to different local organisations that are constantly serving, assisting and supporting the Community in Gibraltar.

During the month of December, there will be two receptions: one for members of the Gibraltar Fire and Rescue Service and Her Majesty’s Customs and a second one for the Officers and Soldiers of the Royal Gibraltar Regiment.

These receptions will run throughout the Christmas Period until January 2017 when members of the Gibraltar Health Authority, Department of the Environment, Royal Gibraltar Police, Gibraltar Defence Police, Gibraltar Airport Fire and Rescue Service, Borders and Coastguards Agency and the Gibraltar Air Terminal Ltd will be invited. This will give the opportunity to His Excellency and Mrs Davis to meet with a wider cross section of the community.

For the December Reception, the acclaimed Gibraltar Youth Choir directed by Mr Christian Santos will be performing for invited guests.