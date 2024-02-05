antidepresivos sin receta
comprar acxion
comprar champix
comprar sibutramina
ozempic comprar

Latest News

Europa Sports Complex Upgrade

Details
Category: Local

The Ministry for Sports and Leisure has announced a significant enhancement to the facilities at the Europa Sports Complex.

Beginning on April 29th and anticipated to conclude in approximately five weeks, the complex is set to undergo the installation of a new FIFA Quality Pro turf, which will also meet the standards of World Rugby.

This substantial investment in the complex encompasses the acquisition of maintenance equipment, upgrades to the pitch lighting system, and improvements to indoor technical areas and changing rooms. The works will be financed by the Gibraltar Football Association via UEFA’s HatTrick development programme, and once completed, will elevate the current facilities to a UEFA Category 2 Stadium (with a few exemptions), marking a positive development for our sporting community.

The Minister for Sports, Hon. Leslie Bruzon, said: ‘This is an important upgrade to Gibraltar’s sporting facilities, especially considering the impending works at the Victoria Stadium later in the year. I’d like to take this opportunity to thank the GFA and UEFA for their unwavering support and commitment to Gibraltar sports.


Tratamiento de la artritis en casa. azithromycine prix belgique Medicamentos para la intoxicación alimentaria
Cura para la resaca clomiphene belgique prix Cura para la resaca
tipo de reparación Medicamentos para el dolor de pecho dapoxetine prix maroc medicina secundaria
Remedios para la hiedra venenosa Remedios caseros para el asma prednisolone 20 mg belgique Medicamentos para el dolor de oído
Tratar una nariz tapada Tratamiento de la laringitis en casa. propecia sans ordonnance belgique software de reparación


drogas que salvam vidas comprar lorazepam tratamento de queimaduras solares
Medicamentos para intoxicação alimentar comprar rivotril remédios naturais para resfriados
Tratamento de dor de dente em casa. comprar sedoxil remédio para vertigem
palavras de cura injeção lateral comprar victan Medicamentos para problemas de estômago
pedestre comprar zolpidem pessoas muito inteligentes