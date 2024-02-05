Europa Sports Complex Upgrade

The Ministry for Sports and Leisure has announced a significant enhancement to the facilities at the Europa Sports Complex.

Beginning on April 29th and anticipated to conclude in approximately five weeks, the complex is set to undergo the installation of a new FIFA Quality Pro turf, which will also meet the standards of World Rugby.

This substantial investment in the complex encompasses the acquisition of maintenance equipment, upgrades to the pitch lighting system, and improvements to indoor technical areas and changing rooms. The works will be financed by the Gibraltar Football Association via UEFA’s HatTrick development programme, and once completed, will elevate the current facilities to a UEFA Category 2 Stadium (with a few exemptions), marking a positive development for our sporting community.

The Minister for Sports, Hon. Leslie Bruzon, said: ‘This is an important upgrade to Gibraltar’s sporting facilities, especially considering the impending works at the Victoria Stadium later in the year. I’d like to take this opportunity to thank the GFA and UEFA for their unwavering support and commitment to Gibraltar sports.’