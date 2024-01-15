Memorias de la Almoraima

Mayor of Castellar Adrian Baca and Director of La Almoraima Emilio Romero joined author Maria del Mar Ortega at the Gibraltar launch of the book Memorias de la Almoraima, which was hosted by Minister for Heritage John Cortes at the John Mackintosh Hall on Thursday.

The book, inspired by the author’s father, Luis, who was a warden (guarda jurado) at the estate, and who attended the presentation, covers the history of La Almoraima. There are chapters with strong Gibraltar connections, including one on the Calpe Hunt and another on the ‘Domingo de los Ingleses’ when many Gibraltarians spent the day in what was sometimes known as the ‘Cork Woods’.

In welcoming those present, Minister Cortes, who since 1998 has been on the Board of the Parque Natural de Los Alcornocales which abuts la Almoraima, recalled his childhood memories of family picnics there.

The Mayor of Castellar highlighted the past links with Gibraltar and how Castellar is promoting its heritage and tourism.

The Director of Almoraima explained how it is opening up to visitors by providing a centre for activities and how Gibraltarians continue to be welcomed there as they were a century ago.

The book Memorias de la Almoraima is on sale at Book Gem at the Ince’s Hall and the Heritage Trust shop at John Mackintosh Square.