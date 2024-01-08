antidepresivos sin receta
Latest News

Three King's Cavalcade

Details
Category: Local

The Minister for Culture thanks all associations, groups, bands and companies who took part in the Three King’s Cavalcade, on 5th January 2024. 

He would also like to thank the Cavalcade committee, for all their hard work in making the 65th annual Three King’s Cavalcade, a huge success. 

 Minister for Culture, the Hon Christian Santos GMD MP said: “The Three King’s Cavalcade is the first event on the social calendar, after the New Year’s festivities. After it’s resounding success , turnout of participants and attendance by the public, I am looking forward to the vibrant cultural events that are planned for the year ahead ”.

 

\

 


