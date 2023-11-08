Celebrating Gibraltar's Young Digital Entrepreneurs and their Innovation

The Ministry for Justice, Trade and Industry had the pleasure of welcoming James Barton and Jarod Vassallo into their offices yesterday.

These talented young entrepreneurs are making a name for themselves, particularly in the field of cutting-edge 3D scanning.

3D scanning uses state-of-the-art equipment to capture the physical essence of objects and environments, transforming them into intricate, lifelike digital replicas in three dimensions.

'Our Government is committed to fostering young digital entrepreneurship in Gibraltar as a manifesto commitment. Minister Feetham invited James and Jarod to demonstrate their skills by performing a sample scan of his Ministry's office in Europort.'

You can check out the result here: https://matterport.com/discover/space/z1XBc243v3q

James and Jarod expressed their determination to elevate Gibraltar onto the global map, alongside major tech hubs. Their work showcases the real-world applications of 3D technology in public and commercial settings, highlighting Gibraltar's modernity and innovation.

Minister for Justice, Trade and Industry, the Hon Nigel Feetham said: "Meeting James and Jarod was an absolute delight. Their passion for what they do and their ambitions are clear. I had my office at the Financial Services Ministry scanned during their visit to showcase what they do, and I must say the results are truly impressive. As a Government we have made a steadfast commitment to nurturing new digital businesses in Gibraltar, especially those led by local tech-savvy entrepreneurs, including importantly our young talent. We are truly excited by local skills development and collaboration in the digital space and inspiring innovation among young entrepreneurs like James and Jarod who can help shape the future of the financial sector in Gibraltar.”