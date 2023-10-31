New email for traffic and transport ideas

The new Minister for Traffic and Transport John Cortes will be gathering views and ideas for taking this area forward.

A dedicated email address has been provided so that comments from members of the public can be received. These will all be considered and taken forward as necessary.

A dedicated email address has been provided so that comments from members of the public can be received.

Minister Cortes said, “There are many people with views on how we can improve Transport and Traffic issues further, to build on the work that has been done by my predecessors. I would like to encourage members of the public to share their views and ideas with us, so that these can be considered and form a part of our developing policies.”