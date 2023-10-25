antidepresivos sin receta
comprar acxion
comprar champix
comprar sibutramina
ozempic comprar

Latest News

All HMGOG counters will be opened to the public from Thursday

Details
Category: Local

Government has announced that all Government counters will be opened from Thursday 26th October, exactly two weeks since the General Election.

The Chief Minister, the Hon Fabian Picardo KC, said: “I am delighted to announce the re-opening of all Government counters from this coming Thursday. Unfortunately, one of the many consequences of the pandemic was the closure of our counters. Although many of these re-opened once the lockdowns were over, it is true that, for a number of reasons, many have not yet fully re-opened like before. I understand this has been an issue for some in our community who are reassured by the face-to-face interaction with our magnificent Civil and Public Servants and, following the matter being raised with me during the General Election campaign, and my commitments to open the counters fully, I instructed the Chief Secretary, immediately after the result of the election, to re- open all Government counters as a matter of urgency and I am grateful to everyone involved in implementing this key government policy.”

 

 

 

 

 

 


Tratamiento de la artritis en casa. azithromycine prix belgique Medicamentos para la intoxicación alimentaria
Cura para la resaca clomiphene belgique prix Cura para la resaca
tipo de reparación Medicamentos para el dolor de pecho dapoxetine prix maroc medicina secundaria
Remedios para la hiedra venenosa Remedios caseros para el asma prednisolone 20 mg belgique Medicamentos para el dolor de oído
Tratar una nariz tapada Tratamiento de la laringitis en casa. propecia sans ordonnance belgique software de reparación


drogas que salvam vidas comprar lorazepam tratamento de queimaduras solares
Medicamentos para intoxicação alimentar comprar rivotril remédios naturais para resfriados
Tratamento de dor de dente em casa. comprar sedoxil remédio para vertigem
palavras de cura injeção lateral comprar victan Medicamentos para problemas de estômago
pedestre comprar zolpidem pessoas muito inteligentes