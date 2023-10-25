All HMGOG counters will be opened to the public from Thursday

Government has announced that all Government counters will be opened from Thursday 26th October, exactly two weeks since the General Election.
The Chief Minister, the Hon Fabian Picardo KC, said: “I am delighted to announce the re-opening of all Government counters from this coming Thursday. Unfortunately, one of the many consequences of the pandemic was the closure of our counters. Although many of these re-opened once the lockdowns were over, it is true that, for a number of reasons, many have not yet fully re-opened like before. I understand this has been an issue for some in our community who are reassured by the face-to-face interaction with our magnificent Civil and Public Servants and, following the matter being raised with me during the General Election campaign, and my commitments to open the counters fully, I instructed the Chief Secretary, immediately after the result of the election, to re- open all Government counters as a matter of urgency and I am grateful to everyone involved in implementing this key government policy.”