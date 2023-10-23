Gibraltar Day in London 2023 - Financial Services Lunch

The Hon Nigel Feetham KC, Gibraltar's Minister with responsibility for Financial Services, hosted a distinguished gathering at the historic Guildhall on 23rd October for over 300 guests.

This inaugural event marked the first in a series of five financial services events in the heart of London over the coming days. Minister Feetham expressed his gratitude for the private sector and regulators, recognising their indispensable roles in making the financial services industry a resounding success.

The Guildhall, with its rich history, drew industry professionals specialising in financial services. As in previous years, those attending the Financial Services Lunch now pay for their participation and the event is no longer subsidised by Government. Having been introduced by former Minister, the Hon Albert Isola, Minister Feetham delivered a captivating address that underscored the importance of the financial services sector to Gibraltar and the strong relationship with the UK. He also emphasised the need for diversification and innovation in the financial services industry, and the creation of a Digital Economic Council to foster technological advancements and harness local talent.

Minister Feetham introduced Sir Bob Neill MP, the current Chair of the UK Parliament's Justice Select Committee, the Chair of the Gibraltar Parliamentary Group and a longstanding friend of Gibraltar, who gave an impassioned speech for all things Gibraltar.