Campions win Gold in Cardiff

The Gibraltar Netball Association’s Senior squad have returned home from Cardiff having won Gold in the Europe Netball Open Challenge Division 2.

Those members of the team who returned to Gibraltar this week met with the Chief Minister, Fabian Picardo, yesterday afternoon at No6 Convent Place where he congratulated them for their outstanding performance.

The Minister for Sport, Steven Linares has also congratulated them, and said: “I was confident that the squad would be excellent ambassadors for Gibraltar but to win Gold, whilst winning all matches, is a tremendous achievement and one they should be very proud of. In addition, Megan Ruiz was voted Most Valuable Player in the Division which is no mean feat! There is no better example that hard work and dedication really do pay off!! Well done!!”

The Chief Minister, Fabian Picardo KC MP, said: “The result of the Senior squad in Cardiff is absolutely magnificent. We had no doubt that the team would excel, but a huge congratulations is in order for winning the Gold medal for Gibraltar. I look forward to seeing what is next for the Campions as well as the contributions being made in other women's sports by the many brilliant Gibraltarian women who proudly represent Gibraltar in sport internationally. I sincerely hope that all Gibraltar sporting federations will similarly actively and unhesitatingly back women's participation in international sports. As the Campions have shown, Gibraltarian women really fly our sporting flag high!”