Mental Health Awareness Week - 15th May – 20th May

This year, Mental Health Awareness will be focusing on ‘Anxiety’.

Anxiety is a feeling of unease, such as worry or fear, that can be mild or severe. Everyone has feelings of anxiety at some point in their life which is normal.

Severe anxiety makes it difficult to get through your day. Symptoms include feelings of nervousness, panic and fear as well as sweating and a rapid heartbeat.

You may withdraw from friends and family, feel unable to go to work, or avoid certain places.

'The good news is that anxiety can be manageable with the right tools and we want to let everyone know that there is help out there.'

'By focusing on anxiety for Mental Health Awareness Week in 2023, we want to improve public’s understanding of anxiety and share some of the things that can help prevent it from becoming a problem’.'

Director General, Prof Patrick Geoghegan, OBE said ‘As a GHA, we have made a firm commitment to the mental health agenda. Following the publication of a national mental health strategy.

Over the past 12 months. We have seen major improvements where we have reached out to people and provided more and more on the spot support.

I’m delighted that we are focusing this year and how we educate the public and how to manage anxiety are now and how not to be ashamed if they are worried, as there will always be help out there to support them.’

The CEO of Clubhouse, Tania Aguilar said ‘At Clubhouse Gibraltar we focus on wellness, and we provide support for our members in their recovery journey in a safe and non-judgemental environment. Being part of the Clubhouse community and feeling connected, helps reduce symptoms of anxiety and other forms of poor mental health. If you need mental health support, reach out and seek for help. You are not alone’.

This week’s activities and fund raising will run in conjunction with many different charities and essential services.