Gibraltar Campions competing in Cardiff

The Gibraltar Netball Association’s Senior Netball squad commonly referred to as the Campions will be travelling to Cardiff to participate in the Europe Netball Open Challenge which runs from the 10th to the 14th May, 2023.

The squad will face opposition from the Wales Development Squad, United Arab Emirates, Isle of Man, Ireland, Malta, France, Switzerland and Israel.

The Minister for Sport, the Hon Steven Linares wishes the team well adding that:

“Without a shadow of a doubt the Campions will once again be excellent ambassadors for Gibraltar. On behalf of the people of Gibraltar I wish the players, coaches and delegates all the best for the event as momentum gathers slowly but surely for the World Cup in 2025”