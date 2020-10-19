Cultural Awards 2020 - Aired on GBC & Online

Gibraltar Cultural Services, on behalf of the Ministry of Culture, has announced that the Cultural Awards will this year be aired on GBC and also broadcast via Livestream, on the GCS Facebook Page.

The Awards celebrate the best of Gibraltar’s arts and culture and aim to recognise cultural potential, ability, talent and achievement, supporting the community’s cultural development.

The Awards ceremony, which will be pre-recorded at the Sunborn Hotel, due to Covid restrictions, is scheduled for Tuesday 3rd November 2020 at 7.05pm. GCS invites everyone to view the ceremony both on GBC television and on the GCS Facebook link: www.facebook.com/culture.gi/

The Minister for Culture and Heritage, John Cortes, commented “The Cultural Awards are a celebration of our rich and varied Culture. They recognise the importance of Culture in our Community, and the contribution to Culture by so many - some during a whole lifetime. Once again Gibraltar Cultural Services, who have worked harder than ever through pandemic times to keep Culture on track and at the heart of the Community are delivering a memorable Cultural event that all will enjoy”.