Gibraltar Community Care will Close its Offices to Reduce Impact of COVID-19

The Directors of Gibraltar Community Care Ltd have decided to follow the Gibraltar Government’s lead in attempting to reduce the coronavirus impact and will close its offices to the public as from Wednesday 18 March 2020.

However, the charity’s staff will continue to work within the premises as usual. It is important to emphasise that this measure will NOT affect in any way the payment of its benefits, which will continue to be made as programmed.

Anyone desiring to contact the charity may do so by telephone 20075194, by email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. or by post to;

Gibraltar Community Care Ltd,

Coaling Island,

Queensway.

Any deliveries by hand may be deposited in the charity’s postbox situated at the entrance to its premises. Also, documents may be scanned and sent or received as an email attachment.

It is hoped that this measure will do away with the queue build-up that so often occurs at the charity’s counter, and will also serve to protect the charity’s staff who themselves are all elderly persons.

The Directors wish to reiterate that ALL its beneficiaries will be paid as normal and on time. The charity’s beneficiaries may therefore rest assured that, apart from the inconvenience of not being able to attend the office personally, they will in no way be negatively affected.