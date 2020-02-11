Threat Level for Gibraltar Remains Unchanged

A meeting of the Gibraltar Contingency Council took place on the 11th Febuary 2020, to review security and civil contingency matters, including Gibraltar’s preparedness for Coronavirus Disease.

The meeting was co-chaired by His Excellency the Governor and the Deputy Chief Minister, in what was the Governor‘s last GCC meeting.

The GCC assessed that there was no change in the threat level with a terrorist attack remaining as likely; but, there is, however, no specific intelligence to suggest a direct threat to Gibraltar.

The GCC will continue to closely monitor threat intelligence and clinical advice as it relates to Gibraltar, and Gibraltar’s Law Enforcement Agencies together with GHA will continue to take the necessary measures to keep the Public safe.

As ever, the Public is asked to remain vigilant and to report any security and law enforcements concerns to the Royal Gibraltar Police. They are also advised to regularly check www.wuhan.gifor latest updates on Coronavirus COVID-19.