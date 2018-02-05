Brexit Meetings in London This Week

The Chief Minister Fabian Picardo and the Deputy Chief Minister Dr Joseph Garcia leave for London today for a full day of meetings on Tuesday related to the United Kingdom and Gibraltar’s departure from the European Union.

The meetings will cover a full range of issues and are expected to include discussions with different United Kingdom Government Departments at official and ministerial level.

Mr Picardo and Dr Garcia return to Gibraltar on Wednesday. The Minister for Education and the Environment Dr John Cortes will act as Chief Minister during their absence.