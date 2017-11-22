RGP Update on Stabbing Incident

Following a day of intensive enquiries, execution of search warrants and of obtaining and viewing CCTV footage, officers investigating last night’s stabbing incident have this evening arrested 2 local, 31 year old men.

One of the men has been arrested on suspicion of Attempted Murder and the second man has been arrested on suspicion of Assisting an Offender. Both men are currently detained at New Mole House.

The 44 year old victim remains stable under observation at St Bernard’s Hospital

The Royal Gibraltar Police reiterates its appeal to members of the public who may have witnessed the incident, or who think they may have information regarding the incident, the lead up to it or those involved, to contact New Mole House on 20072500.