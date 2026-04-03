Gibraltar Contingency Council Conducts Security Review

The Gibraltar Contingency Council (GCC) met yesterday to review the current security environment and assess potential implications for Gibraltar arising from recent global developments.

Co-chaired by His Excellency the Governor, Lieutenant General Sir Ben Bathurst KCVO CBE, and the Chief Minister, the Hon Fabian Picardo KC MP, the Council undertook a detailed assessment of Gibraltar’s security posture in light of evolving international risks. The GCC noted the heightened tensions in the Middle East, particularly following the recent United States – Israel strikes against Iran. The GCC discussed the potential for wider regional instability and examined any associated risks for Gibraltar. The Council emphasised the importance of maintaining robust situational awareness given the dynamic and unpredictable nature of the current environment.

The ongoing threat posed by the Russian Federation was also considered. The GCC acknowledged continued attempts by Russia aligned actors to undermine Western states through hybrid means, including malicious cyber activity. The Council noted the increased likelihood of cyber operations linked to geopolitical tensions, including pro Russia hacktivist activity targeting UK interests.

The GCC further reviewed the wider security picture across Europe and the Mediterranean. The meeting highlighted Gibraltar’s enduring strategic importance as a forward operating base for UK defence assets. The Council noted the recent deployment of HMS Dragon to the Middle East via Gibraltar as part of wider UK and allied operations as well as the refitting of RFA Lyme Bay for mine countermeasure operations. Such activities again demonstrate Gibraltar’s longstanding role in supporting regional security and stability.

The GCC confirmed that, despite the complex global situation, there is currently no specific or immediate threat to Gibraltar and that the threat from terrorism remains at MODERATE, meaning that an attack is possible, but not likely. Nevertheless, the Council agreed that Gibraltar’s security and contingency arrangements will continue to be kept under constant review. Relevant law enforcement agencies remain vigilant and will maintain close coordination with UK partners.

The public is reminded to remain alert but not alarmed, and to report any suspicious activity to the Royal Gibraltar Police.

The Gibraltar Contingency Council will reconvene as required.