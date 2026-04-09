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Minister for Business visits Local Companies ahead of Treaty Implementation

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Category: Local

The Minister for Health, Care and Business, the Hon Gemma Arias-Vasquez, has continued her programme of visits to local businesses ahead of the expected provisional implementation of the Treaty. 

In recent weeks, the Minister has met with a range of businesses across key sectors, including Bassadone Automotive Group, Restsso, Saccone & Speed and Peninsula Petroleum. Further visits are scheduled in the coming weeks as part of ongoing engagement with the business community. 

The visits form part of the Government’s continued engagement with businesses to understand operational concerns, discuss transitional arrangements and ensure readiness across sectors as Gibraltar prepares for this next phase following the conclusion of Treaty negotiations. As part of this work, a business manual is also being prepared, which will assist businesses in addressing many of their outstanding queries. 

The Minister for Health, Care and Business, the Hon Gemma Arias-Vasquez, said: “These visits are about listening directly to businesses, understanding the practical realities they are facing and making sure we are as prepared as we can be for implementation. The Treaty represents a significant opportunity for Gibraltar, but it is essential that we get the transition right. That means we must continue to communicate and engage with businesses and ensure that they have the certainty they need to plan ahead. We are also preparing a detailed business manual which I am sure will help address many of the outstanding questions businesses have raised.” 

 

   

 

 


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