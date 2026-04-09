Pancreatic Cancer Awareness Gibraltar supports ‘Milestone’ Robotic Programme at GHA

Local charity Pancreatic Cancer Awareness Gibraltar has provided financial sponsorship for GHA surgeons to undertake robotic surgery training in Upper Gastrointestinal and Hepato-Pancreato-Biliary procedures.

This is part of an advanced training programme for surgeons aimed at further expansion of the GHA’s robotic surgery programme, following a recent successful and widely publicised implementation.

The sponsorship covers the total cost of the training which includes travel, accommodation and a five-day course at an EU-approved specialist robotic centre in Belgium. This will provide the Upper Gl surgeons with the skillset to perform procedures robotically.

Operations for early-stage stomach and pancreatic cancers are now being performed robotically in several UK/European centres with good outcomes and evidence. Robotic surgeons at the GHA’s referral centres in London, such as the Royal Marsden Hospital, have also expressed an interest in collaborating with the GHA.

Louis Baldachino, Chairman of Pancreatic Cancer Awareness Gibraltar, said: “We are delighted to support the GHA’s robotic surgery programme by sponsoring the training of GHA’s Upper GI/HPB surgeons. The charity has been working with the GHA for some time with the objective to sponsor the training once the new robotic system, capable of successfully carrying out tele-remote surgery was in place. We wish to extend our thanks to the GHA for the collaboration and guidance given to the charity.

“This technology is highly promising with the potential in the long term be able to support the use of robotic surgery for Pancreatic Cancer, thus the training of Upper GI Surgeons is an important first step. The charity is proud to continue to raise awareness and to be able to support cancer care in our community.”

GHA Director General, Dr Paul Bosio, said: “I would like to express my deepest appreciation to Louis and his charity for their close collaboration with the GHA. With the cutting-edge technology of the new robotic system for remote telesurgery procedures in place at the GHA, we are in the process of expanding the service offering initially for Urology and Gynaecology cases. We look forward to further collaboration with the charity.”

The Minister for Health and Care, the Hon Gemma Arias-Vasquez, said: “This is a further and important milestone in the continued expansion of our robotic surgery programme at the GHA. I am very grateful to Pancreatic Cancer Awareness Gibraltar for their support in making this advanced training possible, which will directly enhance the skills of our clinicians and the care we are able to offer locally. The development of Upper GI and HPB robotic capability is a significant, particularly in the context of complex cancer care, and reflects our clear commitment to bringing cutting-edge treatment and expertise to Gibraltar for the benefit of our patients.”