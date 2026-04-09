Minister Feetham Holds Constructive Meeting with Council of Europe Secretariat (MONEYVAL) in Strasbourg

The Government of Gibraltar last week held a constructive meeting in Strasbourg with representatives of the Council of Europe Secretariat (MONEYVAL), as part of ongoing engagement ahead of Gibraltar’s upcoming evaluation.

The meeting discussed the evolving legislative and regulatory framework in Gibraltar from the introduction of the UK-EU Treaty in respect of Gibraltar.

Minister for Justice, Trade and Industry, Nigel Feetham KC MP, said: “We had a constructive meeting in which I briefed the Council of Europe Secretariat (MONEYVAL) on the Treaty. It is important that there is an understanding of the scale of the changes underway and we will continue to engage openly and positively to ensure Gibraltar’s evaluation is informed, balanced, and reflective of our evolving framework.”

The Government reaffirmed its commitment to maintaining the highest international standards and to working collaboratively with international partners throughout the evaluation process.