UPU 49th International Letter-Writing Competition 2020

The Royal Gibraltar Post Office has launched the Universal Postal Union 49th International Letter-Writing Competition 2020 in conjunction with the Gibraltar Department of Education.

This year’s theme is: “Write a message to an adult about the world we live in”

Almost one million children from 48 countries took part in last year’s competition and the RGPO would like to once again congratulate Alana Sacarello from St Josephs School for being awarded 2nd Prize (Silver Medal) in such a prestigious International Competition.

The Competition is open to school-attending children in Gibraltar up to the age of 15 years (on 3rd April 2020), Rules and entry forms are available from Schools or from the Royal Gibraltar Post Office website www.post.gi

Trophy & £300 for 1st, £200 & Certificate for 2nd and £100 & Certificate for 3rd placing, plus a chance to represent Gibraltar at BERNE, Switzerland.