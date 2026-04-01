GHITA Presentation of Audiology Equipment to GHA

A formal presentation of specialised equipment to the GHA Audiology Service by GHITA (Gibraltar Hearing Issues and Tinnitus Association) took place on 26th March 2026.

The equipment in question consists of an OPMI Pico System, a KV-6 Suction Pump, and a care tray trolley. Additionally the charity has also sponsored online Tinnitus adviser training imparted by Tinnitus UK.

Dr Hamish Thompson was instrumental in identifying the equipment that was needed while ENT consultant otologist Dr Johannes Borgstein trained and supervised nurses – Ms Fuensanta Garcia and Ms Sinead Viera – in charge of the ear wax removal clinic. The training coordinator was Alejandro Aracena. Ms Rosanna Portillo and Michelle Quinn (Audiologists) carry out the hearing tests and also refers patients to the clinic.

GHITA chairman Edgar Triay GA said: “It would have taken us decades to fundraise to purchase these items and I would like to thank all the kind sponsors who donated the money to make this possible. A special mention must go to our main benefactor the North Atlantic Trust Company Ltd and Mr and Mrs Gomez for their 1,000 mile walk to raise funds and the DSA Sequence Dance Club for their support over the years. We will continue to do our utmost in our small way to improve services locally and ensure waiting times for ear and hearing health care are minimised.”

GHA Director General, Dr Paul Bosio, said: “We wish to acknowledge the generous donation of equipment by GHITA that will be put to immediate good use by our Audiology team. We have a long-standing partnership with community groups like GHITA that assist us in providing the specialized medical services that persons with hearing difficulties need to improve their condition.”

Minister for Health and Care, the Hon Gemma Arias-Vasquez, said: “I would like to thank Edgar Triay and the entire GHITA team for their continued commitment to improving hearing services in Gibraltar. This donation of equipment, together with the investment in specialist training, will have a direct and meaningful impact on patient care. The expansion of our ENT and Audiology services, including the now established ear wax removal clinic for those who meet the clinical criteria, is a clear example of what can be achieved through strong partnership between the GHA and the community. We look forward to building on this progress to further reduce waiting times and improve outcomes for patients.”