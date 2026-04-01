antidepresivos sin receta
comprar acxion
comprar champix
comprar sibutramina
ozempic comprar

Latest News

Spring Tea Party at Dolphins Youth Club

Details
Category: Local

The Gibraltar Youth Service hosted members of the Dolphins Youth Club and their families at a Spring Tea Party with over 200 people coming together for an afternoon of connection and community spirit. 

Families gathered to enjoy an afternoon with refreshments prepared by the club’s dedicated youth workers. The inclusive atmosphere offered something for everyone, from younger children to parents and grandparents. 

Entertainment for the younger attendees was provided, including a bouncy castle. The highlight of the day was an energetic dodgeball match for competitors of all ages, with spectators being equally spirited. 

The Spring Tea Party was designed to strengthen relationships between the club and its members and their families, creating a celebratory welcoming family-friendly environment. This reflects the Dolphin’s Youth Club’s ongoing commitment to building a supportive and united community where young people can thrive. 

Minister for Youth, The Hon. Christian Santos GMD MP said: “The Spring Tea Party saw a fantastic turnout with a positive atmosphere. This is exactly how I want to promote the Youth Service in the community. My thanks to the Service and especially the Dolphins youth workers for engaging the community and bringing people together.” 

For further information about the Gibraltar Youth Service please visit www.youth.gi or socials @youth.gi

 

      

 

 


Tratamiento de la artritis en casa. azithromycine prix belgique Medicamentos para la intoxicación alimentaria
Cura para la resaca clomiphene belgique prix Cura para la resaca
tipo de reparación Medicamentos para el dolor de pecho dapoxetine prix maroc medicina secundaria
Remedios para la hiedra venenosa Remedios caseros para el asma prednisolone 20 mg belgique Medicamentos para el dolor de oído
Tratar una nariz tapada Tratamiento de la laringitis en casa. propecia sans ordonnance belgique software de reparación


drogas que salvam vidas comprar lorazepam tratamento de queimaduras solares
Medicamentos para intoxicação alimentar comprar rivotril remédios naturais para resfriados
Tratamento de dor de dente em casa. comprar sedoxil remédio para vertigem
palavras de cura injeção lateral comprar victan Medicamentos para problemas de estômago
pedestre comprar zolpidem pessoas muito inteligentes