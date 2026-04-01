Spring Tea Party at Dolphins Youth Club

The Gibraltar Youth Service hosted members of the Dolphins Youth Club and their families at a Spring Tea Party with over 200 people coming together for an afternoon of connection and community spirit.

Families gathered to enjoy an afternoon with refreshments prepared by the club’s dedicated youth workers. The inclusive atmosphere offered something for everyone, from younger children to parents and grandparents.

Entertainment for the younger attendees was provided, including a bouncy castle. The highlight of the day was an energetic dodgeball match for competitors of all ages, with spectators being equally spirited.

The Spring Tea Party was designed to strengthen relationships between the club and its members and their families, creating a celebratory welcoming family-friendly environment. This reflects the Dolphin’s Youth Club’s ongoing commitment to building a supportive and united community where young people can thrive.

Minister for Youth, The Hon. Christian Santos GMD MP said: “The Spring Tea Party saw a fantastic turnout with a positive atmosphere. This is exactly how I want to promote the Youth Service in the community. My thanks to the Service and especially the Dolphins youth workers for engaging the community and bringing people together.”

For further information about the Gibraltar Youth Service please visit www.youth.gi or socials @youth.gi