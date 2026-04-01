Beach Facilities available at Camp Bay during Easter and weekends in the lead up to the Bathing Season

Gibraltar’s beaches will be operating with limited Lifeguard and Beach attendance services as from Easter this year. Lifeguards will be deployed at all beaches, with the exception of Western Beach, during the Easter weekend and all weekends thereafter until the summer bathing season officially begins.

The GSLA Bathing Pavillion, and Europa Pool will remain closed until the Bathing Season officially starts. Likewise, the swimming pools at Camp Bay will not be opened until essential maintenance works are completed. Unfortunately, during the months of April and May, Gibraltar beaches are still prone to storm damage, and this makes it very difficult to set up pool facilities before the summer.

The Supported Needs and Disability Office and the Department of the Environment, Sustainability, Climate Change and Heritage have once again worked together to ensure that persons with disabilities also have some access to the sea as from Easter. Arrangements have therefore been made to have Beach Attendants available at Camp Bay during the Easter Weekend and all weekends thereafter until the official bathing season starts.

Camp Bay will offer:

1. Beach attendants to assist individuals with mobility issues by providing accessible equipment and escorting them to the shoreline.

2. Amphibious wheelchairs to support access into the sea.

3. Showers for individuals who do not wish to go into the sea.

4. Changing place facilities which are open all year round for RADAR key holders.

5. Accessible parking bays which are already in situ.

Once the official bathing season begins, all beaches, with the exception of Sandy Bay, will have Beach Attendants in place. In addition, Accessible Stations will be operational at all beaches except Sandy Bay and Little Bay.

For further information, please call the Department of the Environment, Sustainability, Climate Change and Heritage on +350 200 71648.