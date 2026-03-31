St Anne’s Primary School Students Rewarded Through Hoops for Schools Programme

Three hundred Year 3–5 students at St Anne’s Primary School have been recognised for their outstanding participation in the FIBA / GABBA Hoops for Schools programme, with each class successfully reaching the impressive 1,000-point milestone.

The programme in Gibraltar is delivered by GABBA Schools Development Officer and Minibasket Coordinator Jason McMahon, alongside GABBA Schools Development and Youth Coach Nadine Delgado, both recognised as FIBA “Naismith” educators.

To celebrate their achievement, students were presented with school bags, rewarding their enthusiasm, teamwork, and commitment throughout the programme.

The initiative was delivered in collaboration with the Gibraltar Department of Education, with valued support from Dylan Rocca of Mi Pro Ltd / Deselec Ltd.Their contribution has played an important role in enhancing the overall experience for participating students.

Hoops for Schools is an innovative and free global initiative developed by FIBA, targeting primary school children aged 5–12. The programme promotes physical activity while introducing basketball through an inclusive and engaging approach. It combines sport with education by providing teachers with accessible 45-minute lesson plans, a gamified digital platform, and activities focused on health, sustainability, and essential life skills.

By integrating sport into the classroom in a fun and structured way, the programme continues to inspire young people to stay active while developing key social and personal skills.