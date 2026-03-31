antidepresivos sin receta
comprar acxion
comprar champix
comprar sibutramina
ozempic comprar

Latest News

St Anne’s Primary School Students Rewarded Through Hoops for Schools Programme

Details
Category: Local

Three hundred Year 3–5 students at St Anne’s Primary School have been recognised for their outstanding participation in the FIBA / GABBA Hoops for Schools programme, with each class successfully reaching the impressive 1,000-point milestone. 

The programme in Gibraltar is delivered by GABBA Schools Development Officer and Minibasket Coordinator Jason McMahon, alongside GABBA Schools Development and Youth Coach Nadine Delgado, both recognised as FIBA “Naismith” educators. 

To celebrate their achievement, students were presented with school bags, rewarding their enthusiasm, teamwork, and commitment throughout the programme. 

The initiative was delivered in collaboration with the Gibraltar Department of Education, with valued support from Dylan Rocca of Mi Pro Ltd / Deselec Ltd.Their contribution has played an important role in enhancing the overall experience for participating students. 

Hoops for Schools is an innovative and free global initiative developed by FIBA, targeting primary school children aged 5–12. The programme promotes physical activity while introducing basketball through an inclusive and engaging approach. It combines sport with education by providing teachers with accessible 45-minute lesson plans, a gamified digital platform, and activities focused on health, sustainability, and essential life skills. 

By integrating sport into the classroom in a fun and structured way, the programme continues to inspire young people to stay active while developing key social and personal skills. 

 


Tratamiento de la artritis en casa. azithromycine prix belgique Medicamentos para la intoxicación alimentaria
Cura para la resaca clomiphene belgique prix Cura para la resaca
tipo de reparación Medicamentos para el dolor de pecho dapoxetine prix maroc medicina secundaria
Remedios para la hiedra venenosa Remedios caseros para el asma prednisolone 20 mg belgique Medicamentos para el dolor de oído
Tratar una nariz tapada Tratamiento de la laringitis en casa. propecia sans ordonnance belgique software de reparación


drogas que salvam vidas comprar lorazepam tratamento de queimaduras solares
Medicamentos para intoxicação alimentar comprar rivotril remédios naturais para resfriados
Tratamento de dor de dente em casa. comprar sedoxil remédio para vertigem
palavras de cura injeção lateral comprar victan Medicamentos para problemas de estômago
pedestre comprar zolpidem pessoas muito inteligentes