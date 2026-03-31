Governor’s Meadow Lower Primary Celebrates World Maths Day

Governor’s Meadow Lower Primary School celebrated a vibrant Maths Day aimed at making mathematics fun and engaging. The event featured a range of hands-on, active, and creative activities that encouraged children to explore maths in an enjoyable and interactive way.

To further promote enthusiasm for the subject, Reception, Year 1 and Year 2 pupils and staff decorated their very own maths themed T-shirts and Nursery pupils made maths crowns. These were worn on the day creating a shared sense of excitement and celebration around mathematics.

Maths Day proved to be a positive and memorable experience, helping to foster a greater appreciation for maths among pupils and staff.