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Governor’s Meadow Lower Primary Celebrates World Maths Day

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Category: Local

Governor’s Meadow Lower Primary School celebrated a vibrant Maths Day aimed at making mathematics fun and engaging. The event featured a range of hands-on, active, and creative activities that encouraged children to explore maths in an enjoyable and interactive way. 

To further promote enthusiasm for the subject, Reception, Year 1 and Year 2 pupils and staff decorated their very own maths themed T-shirts and Nursery pupils made maths crowns. These were worn on the day creating a shared sense of excitement and celebration around mathematics. 

Maths Day proved to be a positive and memorable experience, helping to foster a greater appreciation for maths among pupils and staff.

 

      

 

         

 


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