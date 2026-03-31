Participation in Morocco Education Forum

Mark Montovio, Project Co-ordinator for the Minister for developing relations with Morocco, and himself a teacher by profession, and who delivers the Counselling courses at the Gibraltar College, recently participated in the National Forum for Teachers held in Rabat, a two-day event organised under the auspices of the Moroccan Ministry of Education and the Mohammed VI Foundation.

The forum brought together educators, school leaders, and specialists from across Morocco, Europe and the USA to engage in dialogue around contemporary educational challenges and opportunities, and saw 3500 teachers, policy makers and educational administrators take part.

The forum aimed to strengthen pedagogical practices by bridging current research in neuroscience, psychology, and education with classroom application, and it focussed on the wider educational reforms taking place in the country. Across the two days, participants explored themes including adolescent brain development, emotional regulation, inclusive education, and the role of teacher student relationships in fostering effective learning environments. Workshops and keynote sessions emphasised practical strategies to enhance student engagement, wellbeing, and academic outcomes.

Mark Montovio contributed to the programme with a presentation focused on understanding the adolescent brain and its implications for teaching and learning. His talk highlighted how neurological development during adolescence influences behaviour, decision-making, and emotional responses. Drawing on insights from psychotherapeutic counselling and educational practice, he emphasised the importance of reframing adolescent behaviour through a developmental lens, encouraging educators to respond with empathy, structure, and relational awareness.

He further outlined how teachers can actively shape the developing brain by creating supportive learning environments, promoting emotional safety, and fostering meaningful connections with students. His session invited reflection on practical changes educators can implement in their classrooms to better support adolescent development.

Minister for Education John Cortes, whose portfolio includes developing relations with Morocco, said: “This is one of the fruits of our continuing work in developing links with Morocco. Next year we intend to have expanded representation at this important educational event, allowing us to further share our experiences in Education with colleagues across the Strait”.