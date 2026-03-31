Ministry of Equality Promotes Digital Inclusion for Older Persons in Collaboration with the Customer Care Hub

The Ministry of Equality, in collaboration with the Customer Care Hub, will be hosting a targeted event promoting digital inclusion among persons aged 65 and over.

This follows directly on from the Ministry of Equality’s recently held Age Symposium where suggestions and feedback received highlighted some of the digital barriers experienced by this demographic.

This initiative will focus on equipping older persons with the skills, confidence and support needed to help them navigate the e-services offered by HMGoG.

The event will take place on Monday 13th April at 10am at the Charles Hunt Room, John Mackintosh Hall and is open to Gibraltar residents aged 65 and over. The event is free but registration for the event is essential, and anyone interested in attending should contact Tel 200 66819 or email: This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

The event will include a short presentation by staff from the Customer Care Hub. On conclusion of the event, participants interested in hands-on practical support, help or advice with e-services will have the opportunity to book an appointment with a Customer Care Hub representative. The appointments arranged will take place at the Customer Care Hub, 323 Main Street.

Minister for Equality, the Hon Christian Santos GMD MP said: “Digital inclusion for older persons was one of the key points highlighted at our very first Age Symposium. Therefore, I am very happy that this event will address the digital gap that some older persons explained they had experienced.”