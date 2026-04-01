Maritime Fire Fighting Unit Relocated to University

The Maritime Fire Fighting unit, which had become a fixture at Gibraltar Airport, has now been relocated to the University of Gibraltar.

The unit, which had been used by both the Gibraltar Fire and Rescue Service (GFRS) and the Airport Fire and Rescue Service (AFRS) for close to 20 years, was no longer considered suitable for their evolving training requirements. Rather than decommission the facility, the Minister with responsibility for the Fire Service arranged for its transfer to the University, where it will now support and enhance the maritime courses currently being delivered.

Both the GFRS and AFRS are now awaiting the arrival of a new Compartment Fire Behaviour Training facility, expected in May, which will provide a modern, purpose-built environment for operational training.

The Minister with responsibility for the Fire Service, the Hon. Leslie Bruzon, said: “Relocating the Maritime Fire Fighting Unit to the University of Gibraltar ensures that it continues to serve a valuable training purpose, enhancing the courses on offer. I would like to thank AllAbroad for covering the costs associated with the relocation and refurbishment of the unit as well as Head of the Maritime Academy Aaron Lopez, Vice Chancellor Catherine Bachleda and my colleague the Minister for the University Pat Orfila for their support and assistance.

“Furthermore, the procurement of a new shared training facility, at a cost of around £142,000, will enable our firefighters to train in a purpose-built, state of the art environment without the need to travel to the UK. This, together with the recent acquisition of a £1.3 million aerial ladder, demonstrates this Government’s continued commitment to both fire services, their training, and their safety.”