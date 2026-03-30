69th Gibraltar International Drama Festival 2026 Awards

The 69th Gibraltar International Drama Festival, held at the Ince’s Hall Theatre, reached its conclusion at the Gala Night on Friday 27th March 2026. The Adjudicator, Mr David Price announced the following Awards:

ADJUDICATOR’S AWARD was awarded to GAMPA Teens for the ‘Producers’ in Bright. Young. Things.

BEST SET PRESENTATION was awarded to Theatre Makers for ‘Zero For The Young Dudes!’.

BEST TECHNICAL PRESENTATION was awarded to GAMPA Seniors for ‘A Hundred Words for Snow’

BEST SUPPORTING YOUTH ACTOR was awarded to Ryan Maynard Polston for his role in ‘A Hundred Words for Snow’ a play presented by GAMPA Seniors.

BEST SUPPORTING YOUTH ACTRESS was awarded to Sofia Joyce for her role in ‘Bright. Young. Things.’ a play presented by GAMPA Teens.

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR was awarded to Stefan Garcia for his role in ‘Bright. Young. Things.’ a play presented by GAMPA Teens.

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS was awarded to Sylvana Felice for her role in ‘Goodbye, Charles’ a play presented by Theatre Makers.

BEST YOUTH ACTRESS was awarded to Isabella Azopardi for her leading role in ‘A Hundred Words for Snow’ a play presented by GAMPA Seniors.

BEST YOUTH ACTOR was awarded to William Felice for his leading role in ‘The Dreaming’, a play presented by Bestside Drama Group.

BEST ACTRESS was awarded to Laura MacGregor for her multiple roles in ‘Goodbye, Charles’ a play presented by Theatre Makers.

BEST ACTOR was awarded to Julian Felice for his leading role in ‘Me, Myself and Iambs’, a play presented by Dramatis Personae.

BEST DIRECTOR was awarded to Natalie Bonavia for her play ‘A Hundred Words for Snow’, a play presented by GAMPA Seniors.

BEST ORIGINAL SCRIPT was awarded to Kerrie Thompson for her original play ‘Jumped’, presented by Medway Little Theatre Company.

FESTIVAL WINNER for the BEST PLAY was awarded to GAMPA Seniors for their play ‘A Hundred Words for Snow’

The presentation of awards was carried out by the Minister for Culture, The Hon Christian Santos GMD MP.