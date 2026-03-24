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New 'Gibraltar' sign unveiled by GTB at Campion Park

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Category: Local

The Gibraltar Tourist Board, on behalf of the Ministry of Equality, Employment, Culture and Tourism, has today unveiled Gibraltar’s first official ‘Gibraltar’ sign at Campion Park. 

The installation creates a new dedicated photo point for visitors and residents alike, designed to encourage the sharing of experiences and showcase Gibraltar as a vibrant and visually striking destination. 

Complementing wider public enhancements across Gibraltar, including improvements to roundabouts and the introduction of heritage and cultural features, the ‘Gibraltar’ sign has been created as a dedicated photo opportunity for visitors and residents to stop, engage and capture their experience. It is the first installation of its kind, with further permanent signs to follow in key locations, including at the frontier once infrastructure works are complete. 

A mobile ‘Gibraltar’ sign will also be launched this summer, travelling to events and high-footfall locations to provide further opportunities for the public to engage with the installation and capture memorable moments. 

Members of the public are invited to visit the sign at Campion Park and tag Visit Gibraltar on social media. 

Minister for Tourism, The Hon. Christian Santos GMD MP said: “This new Gibraltar sign is about creating moments that people want to capture and share. It’s a simple but impactful way of showcasing our destination through the eyes of those who experience it. As we continue to enhance our tourism offering, initiatives like this help bring Gibraltar’s identity to life in a modern and engaging way."


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