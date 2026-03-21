New 24/7 British Sign Language Service Introduced to support Gibraltar’s d/Deaf Community

This week, in recognition of British Sign Language (BSL) Week, the Supported Needs and Disability Office (SNDO), operating under the Ministry of Equality, has introduced a new British Sign Language (BSL) video interpretation service for persons who are d/Deaf.

The service is delivered in partnership with Convo, a UK-based company operating a global platform designed to empower d/Deaf individuals. Convo enables users to communicate independently, take control of their interactions, and access services with greater autonomy.

Using a smartphone or tablet, users can simply scan a QR code, which instantly connects them via video call to a qualified BSL interpreter, typically within one minute. While similar services have previously been available in Gibraltar through other providers, Convo offers a significant enhancement with its 24-hour, 7-day availability.

In addition, Convo provides a user-friendly telephone directory service. Users can select the department they wish to contact, triggering a video connection to a qualified BSL interpreter within one minute. The interpreter then facilitates communication by placing a three-way call: the user signs their message via video, while the interpreter relays it through a voice call to the relevant department. This ensures seamless and effective communication across services.

Representatives from Convo have been in Gibraltar this week to meet with key stakeholders and support the rollout of the service. The SNDO hosted an introductory meeting with all HM Government of Gibraltar departments and their disability coordinators, where Convo demonstrated how the system works. QR codes will soon be distributed across all departments, including public counters and meeting rooms, and further staff training, covering both technical support and d/Deaf awareness, will take place in the coming weeks.

Engagement, spearheaded by the Gibraltar Health Authority’s (GHA) Neurodevelopment and Disability Office, has also taken place with Director General Paul Bosio and Medical Director Mark Garcia alongside other clinical and operational key stakeholders, to ensure the service is fully aligned with Gibraltar’s healthcare priorities.

Separate discussions were held with emergency service representatives, including Civil Contingencies, 999, 111, Police, Fire and Ambulance services to determine whether we could integrate Convo into the critical response pathways.

Crucially, the SNDO also hosted a dedicated session with BSL users and members of the Gibraltar Hearing Issues and Tinnitus Association (GHITA), giving individuals with lived experience the opportunity to learn about the service and provide feedback. This collaborative approach ensures the service is shaped around the real needs of its users.

The Minister for Equality, Employment, Culture and Tourism, Christian Santos GMD MP, said: “The Supported Needs and Disability Office has been working for some time to enhance services for those with hearing impairments. In December, we introduced SpeakSee, and we continue to work with SignCode, who provide in-person interpreters and produce pre-recorded BSL video content for Gibraltar.

“This new partnership with Convo represents the next step in empowering d/Deaf individuals to communicate independently and advocate for themselves, should they wish, without relying on others. I am delighted to see this initiative come to fruition. I look forward to meeting with service users in the coming months, once they are familiar with the platform, to gather feedback and ensure the service continues to meet their needs.”