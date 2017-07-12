Local Man Arrested for Possession of Indecent Photographs of Children

51 year old Stephen Anthony Martinez has been arrested earlier today by officers of the RGP’s Public Protection Unit for possession of indecent photographs of children.

The arrest has come about after a phone that was seized off Martinez, following his arrest by uniformed officers on 15th June on suspicion of Genital Exposure in a public place, was forensically examined by the High Tech Crime Unit and revealed the photographs.

Martinez has been charged with:

1 x count of Possession of Indecent Images of Young Children (80 images),

and,

1 x count of Genital Exposure

He has been detained in Police custody and will be appearing before the magistrates’ Court tomorrow morning.

The photographs are believed to have originated from the internet and none of the photographs are of local children.