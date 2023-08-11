antidepresivos sin receta
comprar acxion
comprar champix
comprar sibutramina
ozempic comprar

Latest News

Learning Support Facilities for three more schools

Details
Category: Local

With the opening of new Learning Support Facilities (LSFs) in September at three of our schools, St Mary’s Lower Primary, St Paul’s Lower Primary and St Joseph’s Lower Primary, the majority of our children requiring additional support will begin their educational journey in a school within their catchment area.

Up to now, children who have benefited from existing LSFs have had to attend schools outside their catchment areas, sometimes different to those attended by their siblings.

Families have welcomed this initiative since all siblings will attend a school within the same area and families can now enjoy the journey to school together. Children will have the opportunity to interact in school with children from within the area in which they live.

This initiative will also reduce our carbon footprint, there will be fewer cars on the roads and journeys will be shorter with more children will now be able to walk to and from their school every day.

The Minister for Education, the Hon Prof John Cortes, said: “We continue with more and more initiatives that improve what we offer children with Special Educational Needs or Disabilities (SEND), who have never been better provided for. This will be of great benefit to the families, and most especially to the children. I am really pleased with this."


Tratamiento de la artritis en casa. azithromycine prix belgique Medicamentos para la intoxicación alimentaria
Cura para la resaca clomiphene belgique prix Cura para la resaca
tipo de reparación Medicamentos para el dolor de pecho dapoxetine prix maroc medicina secundaria
Remedios para la hiedra venenosa Remedios caseros para el asma prednisolone 20 mg belgique Medicamentos para el dolor de oído
Tratar una nariz tapada Tratamiento de la laringitis en casa. propecia sans ordonnance belgique software de reparación


drogas que salvam vidas comprar lorazepam tratamento de queimaduras solares
Medicamentos para intoxicação alimentar comprar rivotril remédios naturais para resfriados
Tratamento de dor de dente em casa. comprar sedoxil remédio para vertigem
palavras de cura injeção lateral comprar victan Medicamentos para problemas de estômago
pedestre comprar zolpidem pessoas muito inteligentes

Joomla! Debug Console

Session

Profile Information

Memory Usage

Database Queries